DENVER (CBS4)– Some passengers were evacuated from Denver International Airport on Friday afternoon due to a safety concern. All passengers were evacuated from the north checkpoint on level 5 just before 2 p.m.

We are investigating a safety concern at the north security checkpoint. The north checkpoint on level 5 has been evacuated. The train to the gates was temporarily stopped but has resumed. Passengers in the terminal are not in danger but should stay away from the north checkpoint — Denver Int'l Airport (@DENAirport) April 5, 2019

The train to the gates was temporarily stopped but resumed a few minutes later. DIA said that passengers in the terminal are not in danger but should stay away from the north checkpoint.

Security screening continued at the south screening checkpoint and at the A-bridge checkpoint during the investigation.

Crews were cleaning up after reported “smoke” in the area and the north checkpoint may be closed for a while during the investigation. It was unclear how long the north checkpoint would be off limits.

DIA said there is no danger to passengers.

On DIA’s website, the North Security and TSA PreCheck lanes were listed as “closed.”