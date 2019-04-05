Comments
DENVER (CBS4)– A Medina Alert has been issued for a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run that left a pedestrian with serious injuries. The hit-and-run happened at 15th and Blake Street after the Colorado Rockies Home Opener.
One of the vehicles involved in the three-vehicle crash at 15th and Blake sped away from the scene.
Police in Denver are searching for a maroon 2006 Toyota pickup truck with Colorado license plate BRI-869.
The pedestrian was rushed to Denver Health Medical Center with serious injuries.