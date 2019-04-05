



– Hoping to inspire kids to look at their library differently, Skinner Middle School in Denver unveiled a student-inspired library with “creation stations” on Friday. All The books are still there, along with some things usually not found in the library.

“We usually come here once a month to read but this makes it a lot more exciting,” said Skinner Middle School Student Eli Schwartz. “Now we have the freedom to just like have fun.”

Librarian Dawn Lewallen asked the kids what they would like to see.

“They gave us their ideas and the community came forth and through a variety of donations we’ve been able to make every single one of their wishes come true,” said Lewallen. “We want the kids to actually see the library as a hub not just somewhere you come in and check out books. Somewhere you can actually experience, you can create, and you can bond with people.”

TOGETHER 4 COLORADO: Latest Stories | Watch ‘Together With Karen Leigh’ | Share A Together 4 Colorado Story Idea With CBS4

Stations included board games, Legos and sewing stations.

“Every single Lego, sewing machine, the fabric, the game boards, everything was donated by the community,” Lewallen said. “It was unbelievable how many people came through for us.”

The unveiling of the creation stations happened after school on Friday. Dozens of students decided to stick around to have fun.

“A lot of people have been excited,” said Schwartz. “I really like the library here. I didn’t really expect it to be like this. I expected it to be a lot calmer, now there’s a lot of people, I like it though. It’s nice.”