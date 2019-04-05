



– An 18-year-old man has been arrested and is suspected of killing Jefferson County resident Joseph Brinson, who disappeared three months ago. Blake Quinlan was booked into the Jeffco Jail on Thursday, the day after authorities found Brinson’s body.

Brinson, 28, disappeared from his home on Murphy Gulch Road on Jan. 16. That’s in a wooded neighborhood near County Road 182, south of Tiny Town. Police said his car remained parked in front of his house after he vanished.

Two months later, deputies asked the public for help with their investigation.

Then on Friday, they announced that Brinson’s body was found in Byers on Wednesday.

Quinlan now tentatively faces first degree murder charges. He was being held in the Sherman County jail in Texas but was brought to Colorado this week.

So far it’s not clear what ties Quinlan has to Brinson. One of Brinson’s neighbors told CBS4 that she saw unusual activity at his home around the time Brinson disappeared, including a small black car, and two men and a woman on a side porch. She also said she heard a gunshot around that time.

“I was thinking, ‘How strange. Why are they there at that side of the house? That door doesn’t work,'” the neighbor said.

Anyone who has information about Joseph’s death that might help investigators is asked to call the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 303-271-5612 or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867).