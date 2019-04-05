DENVER (CBS4) – One of Colorado’s top craft breweries is now welcoming travelers at Denver International Airport. Great Divide Brewery has just opened a gastropub restaurant in Concourse C.

Great Divide’s restaurant will serve up to 18 beers at a time. It will also feature locally inspired comfort food.

To celebrate the grand opening, Great Divide held a ribbon cutting with brewery reps and their Yeti mascot, named after the brewer’s successful Yeti Imperial Stout.

The brewery joins New Belgium, Boulder Beer and Breckenridge Brewery, who all have restaurants at DIA. Coors also operates a bar at the airport.