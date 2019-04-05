  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Denver International Airport, Denver News, Great Divide Brewery

DENVER (CBS4) – One of Colorado’s top craft breweries is now welcoming travelers at Denver International Airport. Great Divide Brewery has just opened a gastropub restaurant in Concourse C.

(credit: CBS)

Great Divide’s restaurant will serve up to 18 beers at a time. It will also feature locally inspired comfort food.

(credit: DIA)

To celebrate the grand opening, Great Divide held a ribbon cutting with brewery reps and their Yeti mascot, named after the brewer’s successful Yeti Imperial Stout.

(credit: DIA)

The brewery joins New Belgium, Boulder Beer and Breckenridge Brewery, who all have restaurants at DIA. Coors also operates a bar at the airport.

