DENVER (CBS4) — Country music superstar Garth Brooks has broken the record for tickets sold at Broncos Stadium at Mile High. When tickets went on sale on Friday for the June concert, more than 79,000 tickets had been sold.

The previous record was for U2 in 2011 with 77,00 tickets.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 14: Garth Brooks performs on stage at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards which broadcasted live on FOX at the Microsoft Theater on March 14, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

Brooks will perform at Broncos Stadium at Mile High on Saturday, June 8. Tickets went on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. There were still single seat tickets available on Friday afternoon.

Tickets will be available through www.Ticketmaster.com/GarthBrooks and cost $94.95 ($83.70 plus a $4 facility fee and a $7.25 service charge). There will be an eight-ticket limit per account.

