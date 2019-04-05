  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMRachael Ray
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – The percentage of Colorado still experiencing drought conditions decreased even more this week. The combination of much higher than normal snowpack in the mountains and occasional rain at lower elevations has helped to almost eliminate drought in the Centennial State.

The National Drought Mitigation Center has decreased the percentage of Colorado under abnormally dry conditions (the precursor to drought) to just 22%. Meanwhile the percentage of the state under drought remains at 5%.

Just a week ago 25% of Colorado was considered abnormally dry so we have seen a 3% improvement in just the last week.

And our current drought picture is stunningly different compared to a year ago. In April 2018, 90% of Colorado was considered abnormally dry and 74% of the state was under some stage of drought including “exceptional” drought in portions of the San Juan and Sangre de Cristo Mountains in southern Colorado.

Ashton Altieri

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s