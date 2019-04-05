Filed Under:Denver News, Denver Police, Richard Jaramillo, Steve Gameroz


DENVER (CBS4) – Two Denver police officers, injured in the line of duty, threw out the first pitch at the Colorado Rockies Home Opener on Friday. A suspect shot officers Richard Jaramillo and Steve Gameroz in January.

They both spent days in the hospital recovering from their injuries.

The two officers had a sold out crowd cheering them on when they walked to the pitcher’s mound. They say it was incredible.

“Throwing the first pitch was a surreal feeling. It was an honor,” said Gameroz.

“It’s exciting, it’s nervous, it’s scary, it’s amazing… all at the same time,” said Jaramillo.

The officers took their pitching duties very seriously, saying they both spent time practicing before the big game.

