DENVER (CBS4)– A Denver police officer was rushed to the hospital on Friday night after the Colorado Rockies home opener with injuries suffered in what’s being called a “disturbance.” The officer was rushed to Denver Health Medical Center.

#DPD Officers responded to the area of 1900 Market St. on the report of a disturbance. A DPD Officer was injured and transported to Denver Health by ambulance. pic.twitter.com/1YwaLVghl6 — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) April 6, 2019

Officers were responding to a disturbance in the 1900 block of Market Street when the officer was injured. He was rushed to the hospital by ambulance.

What happened leading up to the disturbance is being investigated by police.