Denver News


DENVER (CBS4) – A bill that bans conversion therapy in Colorado is on its way to Gov. Jared Polis’ desk. If signed into law, it would bar licensed mental health professionals from using conversion therapy.

The procedure aims to change the sexual orientation or gender identity of anyone under the age of 18 in Colorado.

(credit: CBS)

In January, Denver city councilors voted unanimously to ban conversion therapy for minors.

