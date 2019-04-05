DENVER (CBS4)– Although the Home Opener for the Colorado Rockies did not end with a win, for one couple, it is one game they will always remember. That’s because the win wasn’t the most important thing, it was the answer to a very special proposal.

“I’m going to cry already. I did say yes,” Billie Jean Simpson said.

Bart Thurman knew he was going to ask his girlfriend Billie Jean to marry him. Last week he decided he wanted to propose on the message board at Coors Field, during the Home Opener.

“I was stressing out big time; I mean I was not enjoying the game as much as I should have,” Thurman said.

Like most proposals, it was met with a few “foul” balls.

“It was supposed to show up innings one through six… and it didn’t show up… it didn’t show up,” he said.

Finally the question did appear, while the couple was away from their seats.

“The guy that was ringing us up was pushing the credit card as slow as can be. Just pushing the numbers making sure not to mess anything up, I wanted to reach over there and do it myself because I knew it was coming up,” he said.

Thurman thought he might have to scratch the entire proposal.

“Then it showed up again in the next inning all by itself for longer and that’s when she saw it,” Thurman said.

The message read, “Billie Jean will you marry me? Love, Bart.”

The game didn’t end the way the couple had hoped, but the couple is celebrating and plan to be for years to come.

“It’s the best day of my life,” Simpson said.

“Sorry for the Rockies,” she laughed.