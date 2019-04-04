



— A congressman is chastising the University of Kansas for offering a course titled “Angry White Male Studies.”

Kansas Republican Rep. Ron Estes was among those turning to social media, lamenting in a tweet that the university has “decided to offer a class that divides the student population.”

Instead of a course to unite people and empower women, KU has decided to offer a class that divides the student population and could pose a Title IX violation by creating a hostile campus environment based on gender. #ksleg https://t.co/XhUNfpFUcW — Rep. Ron Estes (@RepRonEstes) April 3, 2019

The school’s academic catalog says the course will chart “the rise of the ‘angry white male’ in America and Britain since the 1950s, exploring the deeper sources of this emotional state.”

Humanities professor Christopher Forth, himself a white man, will teach the course in the fall.

Other colleges also have been exploring masculinity amid the #MeToo movement, including Duke University, which describes its “Men’s Project” as being “dedicated to interrogating male privilege.”

