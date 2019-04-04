CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– A high speed pursuit involving Clear Creek County Sheriff’s deputies and Colorado State Patrol troopers came to an end on Interstate 70 on Floyd Hill Thursday afternoon. The Jeep was traveling eastbound towards Denver when the pursuit came to an end.

The Colorado Department of Transportation camera on I-70 at Floyd Hill showed at least six law enforcement vehicles on the side of the road where a Jeep was seen on the side of the road surrounded by officers.

Both the driver and passenger were held at gunpoint after the chase ended, just after 4 p.m. The male driver ran away but state troopers located him near Highway 40 and took him into custody. He was turned over to the Clear Creek County Sheriff’s Office.

The pursuit began near Frisco when a state trooper tried to pull over the vehicle. In Idaho Springs, stop sticks were deployed but were unsuccessful.

It was unclear why the driver was speeding away from authorities, although the Jeep was reported stolen out of Lakewood. Neither the driver nor passenger have been identified.

CSP told CBS4 that no one was injured, although an ambulance was called to conduct medical evaluations.

Traffic was being diverted around the Jeep and law enforcement vehicles into the two left lanes. There were traffic delays in the area.