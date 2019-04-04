



– The unexpected death of a young Colorado mother is helping bring life to others. On Friday, March 22, Simona Blenyesi, suffered a catastrophic stroke. She passed away the following Monday.

“Unfortunately my two boys… their mom passed away a couple weekends ago. She was 37 years old,” said Matt Martinez, Simona’s ex-husband.

Simona may have died too soon, but her story is one of life.

“Their mom checked the box to be an organ donor,” said Matt.

Matt happens to be a living donor and an advocate for organ donation. When flight nurse Dave Repsher, was severely burned in a helicopter crash in 2015, Matt gave Dave his kidney.

Matt also tested to see if he was a match for his good friend, Chris Padia, who was experiencing kidney failure due to type one diabetes.

While he wasn’t a match for his friend, Matt continued to advocate for organ donation. He helped create the Colorado Living Donor Support Act and fought for Chris at every opportunity.

“Trying to bring Chris’ name up every time that I was able to. To help.”

Chris and Matt became friends in high school, played football against each other in college and started and families at the same time. Chris even became the wrestling coach for Matt and Simona’s two boys.

“He used to beat me up in high school. No- I’m just kidding!” laughed Matt.

Unfortunately, as Chris waited on the donor list, his condition became worse. He wasn’t able to travel to see his kids in college. He could barely escape the couch. He was on dialysis for two years, nine hours a day.

“Back in the olden days, you just took pills and if it worked it worked; they never gave you any protection for your kidneys so they feel that’s what failed. That that’s what caused the failure of my kidneys,” said Chris.

His dialysis ended just after Simona passed away.

Simona and Matt’s teenage boys, Michael and Marius, had barely wrapped their heads around her sudden death when they had to decide what to do about organ donation.

“Both boys brought up Chris’s name for a kidney,” said Matt.

Simona was Chris’s match. Not only that, she matched with three others in Colorado. Her kidneys, her heart and her liver will save Chris along with three others in Colorado.

“I don’t know how to say it in words but it’s amazing that she was able to do that,” Matt continued, “I’m very proud of both boys. They had to make tough decisions that 18 and 19-year-olds should never have to make.”

Chris’s wife, Angie, said the moment he received Simona’s kidney, something remarkable happened.

“During the transplant they called out and said the kidney is already in. It’s already working. Even before it’s already connected it’s already producing urine which is a huge thing,” said Angie Padia.

Chris even looked different.

“Not even exaggerating, Wednesday night in the recovery room he already looked so different. His face looked different, his eyes looked different, his smile was different. his entire demeanor was different. You could just see that he had been given a new zest for life almost,” said Angie.

Not to mention the reaction of Chris’s four children.

“You could just see it all over their faces what it was going to be to have their dad back.”

Angie believes there was something bigger at play.

“The kidney he was given is a fighter kidney and ya know, wanting to be the best that it can for Chris which I think is amazing and a little bit of a message.”

Matt agreed. He knew Simona as feisty, a fighter with a big heart. Everyone who knew her believed it was the reason for Chris’s incredible turnaround.

“This is back to feeling the energy and having that inside me. It’s an amazing feeling,” said Chris.

While the brothers didn’t want to talk in detail about the loss of their mother, both gave sincere nods when asked if seeing Chris healthy, helps.

As for Chris?

“Very thankful. Very thankful that they gave me this gift,” he cried.

Both Matt and Chris will continue to advocate for organ donation.

“I just think it’s really important for people to realize how much of gift it is that they’re giving. They’re saving people’s lives,” said Chris.

“When you renew your driver’s license or apply for a driver’s license, just check the box yes,” said Matt.

April is National Donate Life Month, to learn more about organ donation, visit The American Transplant Foundation website.

Matt created a GoFundMe page to help his ex-wife and her family cover funeral expenses.