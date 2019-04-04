



– Two cyclists in Colorado Springs were hurt last week after someone booby trapped a suburban bike trail. The criminals tied some sort of string across a bridge on the Rock Island Trail.

The cyclists — Nard Claar and Zac Chapman — were riding full speed when they hit the line. One was thrown over his handlebars.

“It’s a criminal act and a very violent act. If I wasn’t wearing a helmet or even if a little bit of different action with a helmet I could have been killed,” said Nard Claar.

Claar, 69, said he was knocked out and has memory loss from the impact. He also dislocated his shoulder, broke his clavicle and broke several ribs. Chapman told the Colorado Springs Independent he screamed Claar’s name and hit his brakes but it was too late for either of them to avoid getting hurt.

Colorado Springs police are investigating the case and asking anyone who saw anything on the Rock Island Trail to contact them.