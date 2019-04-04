



– When Coors Field opened in LoDo, it was part of a massive redevelopment that would revitalize the area. Keeping in that tradition, the Colorado Rockies are building a new development in the West Lot of Coors Field, McGregor Square , hoping to bring more people to the area even outside of baseball season.

Jeremy Williamson loves Rockies baseball season. He owns Ballpark Vienna Beef, two blocks away from Coors Field.

“Peyton Manning could probably throw a football over there,” he jokes.

When the Rockies open their season at home, he is a happy business owner.

“Opening Day is awesome, I call it ‘bill paying day.’ We make more this weekend than I did probably the entire month of February.”

That’s why the Rockies decided to take a parking lot on 19th and Wazeee and turn it into an entertainment destination. The plan is for a 655,000 square foot residential, commercial and open public space with restaurants, a hotel, retail stores, and multiple entertainment spaces. They hope it will draw customers to the area year round the way Coors Field does in the summer.

Jeremy isn’t sure it will help him very much though.

“They’re really already got Union Station and stuff that way to pull in a lot of people. The Ballpark neighborhood has kind of been forgotten. So, I mean it’s good for Denver and it’s good for the Rockies. I don’t think it’s necessarily going to bring me a ton more business.”

Even though it may not be a financial boon for him, he hopes the new development will be successful.

“What’s good for the Rockies is good for me,” he says. “The more people down here the better.”

McGregor Square is slated to open in June 2021.