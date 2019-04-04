



— The daughter of Kelsey Berreth and Patrick Frazee will continue to live with Berreth’s parents for now, a judge decided Thursday, according to Rob McCallum, spokesman with the Colorado Judicial Branch. There will be another hearing on June 13.

Frazee is accused of killing his fiancée, Kelsey Berreth. His mother is also seeking custody of 1-year-old Kaylee, court records show.

Berreth was last seen on Thanksgiving near Woodland Park, a city between Denver and Colorado Springs. The 29-year-old mother’s body has not been found, but authorities do not believe she is alive. Frazee was arrested and charged in connection with her death after a monthlong search.

Berreth’s parents have had custody of the girl since December.

Frazee faces two counts of first-degree murder and three counts of solicitation to commit murder in the first degree.

Prosecutors filed two murder charges because they have different theories. One is that he acted alone to kill Berreth; the other says he alone or with other people killed her during a robbery.

The solicitation charges refer to soliciting the murder in three separate incidents and could mean Frazee allegedly solicited the same person three times or three people on different occasions.

On November 25, three days after Berreth was last seen, her employer reported receiving a text from the mom that allegedly said she wouldn’t be able to work that week. Frazee also said he had received a text from her that same day.

A week later, Berreth was reported missing. Police tracked her phone to a location near Gooding, Idaho — roughly 800 miles northwest of Woodland Park, where Berreth was last seen.

In February, Krstyal Lee Kenney, 32, pleaded guilty to helping derail the investigation by tampering with evidence, specifically Berreth’s cellphone. Kenney has admitted she helped Frazee by cleaning the crime scene at Berreth’s home — at his request. Kenney agreed to testify against Frazee.

Affidavit Unveils Timeline Leading Up To Kelsey Berreth’s Presumed Death

Investigators spoke to three other people besides Lee, according to an affidavit. Each revealed details about the plan Frazee is accused of developing to kill Berreth. It is unclear if any of the interviewees could have prevented the murder contacting law enforcement before police started the search for her.

Frazee will be in court on April 8 for an arraignment where he will enter a plea.

