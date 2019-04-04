  • CBS4On Air

By Eric Christensen
Filed Under:Jennifer Kupcho

(CBS4) – Westminster’s Jennifer Kupcho is off to a fast start at the inaugural Augusta National Women’s Amateur golf tournament in Augusta, Georgia. After hitting the very first tee shot in tournament history, the Wake Forest junior shares the first round lead after firing a 4-under par 68. Kupcho entered the tournament on a hot streak having won her past two collegiate tournaments. It was the seventh consecutive round under 70 for the world’s No. 1 ranked female amateur golfer.

(credit: Augusta National Women’s Amateur)

“This is the first time I’ve ever had no bogeys and hit all 18 greens in the same round,” said the 21 year old former Jefferson Academy alumni. “It’s probably the first perfect round I’ve played.”

Jennifer Kupcho (credit: Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Round 2 will be played once again at Champions Retreat golf club.

(credit: Augusta National Women’s Amateur)

The final round of Saturday will be held at the home of the Masters, Augusta National Golf Club. It’s the first women’s tournament to be played at the historic golf club.

