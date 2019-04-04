DENVER (CBS4)– A CBS4 Investigation has learned that Denver police and fire authorities are investigating the discovery of a hidden camera planted in a Denver Fire Department station. Sources say the motion-activated video camera was found last weekend, concealed in an area of the fire station where a female firefighter slept during her shifts.

Multiple sources say the camera was found at Station 9, located at 4400 Brighton Blvd.

While no criminal charges have been filed, sources familiar with the situation tell CBS4 Investigator Brian Maass that a veteran male lieutenant assigned to Station 9 resigned the next day.

“There is an investigation going on”, said Greg Pixley, a spokesperson for the Denver Fire Department, when contacted by CBS4 Thursday. “There is a suspect who no longer works for the Denver Fire Department who is now under investigation by the Denver Police Department.”

CBS4 is not identifying the male suspect since he has not been arrested or charged, nor is the station identifying the female firefighter who may be a victim of a sexual assault.

Asked how long the camera had been hidden in the female’s sleeping area, Pixley said the police investigation would likely reveal if there was more than one victim.

According to Pixley, the female firefighter found the camera and reported it to her supervisor “who took immediate action.” He said during the initial investigation, the male suspect was placed on leave and sent home.

The lieutenant resigned the next day. The fire department spokesperson said the incident and behavior being investigated is “not in the character or spirit of the Denver Fire Department.”