FRISCO, Colo. (CBS4)– The community gathered at the marina in Frisco to get an up close and personal look at the “Big Dig” project currently underway. A total of 85,000 cubic yards of dirt will be moved around the Lake Dillon marina.

The “Touch A Truck” event Thursday signaled the project is well underway to removing tons of dirt from the reservoir’s lake bed.

The project is intended to improve navigation, lengthen the boating season, and expand recreational facilities at the Marina.

“This marina here is such an asset,” said project manager Chris Guarino.

Construction at the marina also includes relocation and construction of a boat ramp in a new location. The new ramp will have three lanes, rather than the previous ramp’s two narrow lanes. The ramp relocation will also facilitate a greater separation between motor boats and paddle sports to improve the experience for all users.

“It’s going to give more room to play and enjoy the beautiful sunshine,” Guarino added.

An expanded beach area and new sidewalks to increase pedestrian access are also planned for construction this spring.

Crews are on schedule to cut the ribbon on this big dig project by June 1.

Future phases of the marina project a new marina rental, retail, office and restrooms built closer to the water’s edge. According to Frisco officials, future phases will likely also address improved park spaces and pedestrian connectivity, with a goal of providing better access to the water and a new restaurant building.