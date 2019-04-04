



– Workers at a Breckenridge restaurant are coming together to help a coworker who was injured and lost everything he owned in a house explosion this week. Employees at The Canteen Tap House and Tavern are collecting everything from clothes to toothpaste to help Dan Leitch and his roommate Anthony Arsenault.

The two renters survived the explosion after literally being blown out of their beds early Wednesday morning. Residents throughout the Colorado mountain town could feel the blast.

“It’s crazy. I’m glad I didn’t get tossed up into the trees,” Arsenault told CBS4. “Went to bed … next thing I know, I’m waking up mid-explosion, and yeah, falling out of the air.”

Firefighters say ice and snow fell from the roof and ruptured the gas meter next to the house, located on Royal Tiger Road.

“I had all my hair singed and eyebrows and eyelashes,” said Arsenault.

Leitch is expected to be released from a Denver hospital on Thursday. Arsenault was treated for injuries that included a broken arm and released from the hospital.

The effort to clean up at the site of the explosion is continuing. And meanwhile, firefighters are reaching out to landlords and management companies in the area to take a look at their homes to prevent more possible blasts.

Donations for the two men can be dropped off at The Canteen Tap House and Tavern, which is located at 208 North Main Street.