DENVER (CBS4) – It’s beginning to look a lot like baseball in LoDo. Denver road crews painted a purple stripe down Blake Street from 22nd to 19th right in front of Coors Field on Thursday morning.

The crew also painted the Rockies logo on the street as the team prepares for Friday’s home opener.

The Rockies take on the Dodgers at 2:10 p.m.

