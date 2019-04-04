DENVER (CBS4)– The new development by Coors Field will be called McGregor Square. It’s named after Keli McGregor, the president of the Colorado Rockies who died suddenly of a rare virus in 2010.

The plans are to transform the West Parking Lot at 19th and Wazee Street with 114 condos, 144,000 sq. ft. hotel, retail and office space, a parking garage and a baseball hall of fame.

The name was revealed on Thursday, the day before the Rockies Home Opener. The crowd applauded the move by the Rockies’ owner and his family.

“We wanted it to be something with character, we wanted it to be fun… it needed to have style and class needed to be a strong presence and it needed to be one-of-a-kind,” said Rockies owner Dick Monfort.

McGregor was just 47 years old when he died from a rare virus.