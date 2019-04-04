DENVER (CBS4) – The first game at home for the 2018 Colorado Rockies was a frigid ballgame. With a first pitch temperature of only 27 degrees, it was the coldest home opener in franchise history and the second coldest home game ever played by the team.

The game was also delayed an hour because of snow falling on the field.

The weather for 2019’s home opener on Friday will be starkly different and much closer to normal for early April in Denver. In fact, temperatures will be about 10 degrees above normal when the first pitch at Coors Field is thrown at 2:10 p.m.

In addition to the mild temperatures, there is a slight chance for a brief shower or non-severe thunderstorm. If rain manages to move over Lower Downtown, it will most likely be in one of the final innings of the game.

The weather during Rockies home openers tend to vary significantly year to year. Here is a look at the first pitch temperatures for the last 10 years:

April 10, 2009: 64° (Philadelphia Phillies)

April 9, 2010: 64° (San Diego Padres)

April 1, 2011: 68° (Arizona Diamondbacks)

April 9, 2012: 68° (San Francisco Giants)

April 5, 2013: 72° (San Diego Padres)

April 4, 2014: 52° (Arizona Diamondbacks)

April 10, 2015: 64° (Chicago Cubs)

April 8, 2016: 67° (San Diego Padres)

April 7, 2017: 76° (Los Angeles Dodgers)

April 6, 2018: 27° (Atlanta Braves)