



– It’s that time of year again – bears are starting to show up in town looking for an easy meal. Colorado Parks and Wildlife once again reminding those living in bear country to be “bear aware.”

In Breckenridge, Cate Siegel had one of the first encounters with a bear this spring.

“He must have just got in, went back and around got in the backseat,” she said.

From the outside her, 2014 Subaru Forester looks fully intact. Inside you can see just how much damage this bear really did.

“Even left a little surprise in the backseat,” she laughed.

Siegel was headed to work on Thursday morning when found both her car and the garage door were open.

“He actually… there was a garage opener in the car, must have stepped on it and opened the garage door, but luckily our trash had just been taken out,” she said.

“He” is a bear.

“I assume he’s not too big because he was able to get into my car and maneuver around,” she said.

Tracks in the snow show the bear made its way through her neighborhood, leaving trash in a few yards and then into her car to find a sweet treat.

“Gummy bears… his own kind, I guess,” she laughed.

Siegel says the candy was in a sealed bag, part of a gift basket from an event the night before.

Living in the mountains, she says they are always cautious about locking up trash and try to do the same with the doors but in this instance, she says she let her guard down.

“Lesson learned,” she said.

Siegel did make a report with Colorado Parks and Wildlife, who sent out a bulletin shortly after with tips on how to avoid conflicts with bears.