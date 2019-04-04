AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) — An Aurora school administrator’s encounter with other staff members Wednesday led to the school’s lockdown.

Online police records show Tushar Rae, one of the Deans of Instruction at Aurora West College Preparatory Academy, was later arrested in Denver. He faces two charges – Possession of a Weapon on School Grounds, a felony, and Carrying a Concealed Weapon, a misdemeanor.

No threats were directed at students, said a spokesman for Aurora Public Schools. But students were held in the school due to the lockdown past their dismissal time.

“He was placed on administrative leave promptly after we learned about the allegations,” said Corey Christiansen of the school district, without naming Rae.

Christiansen said the school went into ‘secured perimeter’ status at 3:22 p.m. Wednesday, then lockdown at 3:50 p.m. Students are normally dismissed at 3:40 p.m.. They were let out when the lockdown was eventually lifted.

#APDAlert Suspect was just taken into custody by @DenverPolice. School has been taken off lockdown and is dismissing students. Please follow directions from school district on pickup procedures, @aurorak12. No further updates expected. — Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) April 3, 2019

Rae is being held in Denver custody at the moment but is expected to be transferred to Arapahoe County’s jail.

Christiansen said mental health professionals and additional counselors would be available for Aurora West students and staff on Friday.