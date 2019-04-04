



– You can almost smell the popcorn and peanuts. Baseball is back at 20th and Blake.

So before you head downtown, here are 4 things to keep in mind.

1. Remember sunscreen AND a jacket! April weather in Colorado can be unpredictable. Currently, the forecast calls for highs in the mid-to-upper 60s, but that can change quickly.

2. If you don’t have a ticket, don’t worry! The bars and restaurants around Coors Field all typically have some sort of Opening Day specials, and each will be far cheaper than actually trying to get in the gates. Plus, half the fun of Opening Day is the experience anyway, and the whole LoDo area around Coors Field does an excellent job of creating that atmosphere.

3. Don’t skip the new food! The Rockies introduced two new menu items at Coors Field. Elote Topped Tots and Shishito Peppers are awaiting hungry fans this season. The tots come in a Rockies batting helmet bowl topped with street corn, zesty mayo, cotija cheese, cilantro, cayenne pepper, and green chile queso. The peppers come with a Thai chili vinaigrette, green chile, and chorizo queso.

4. Parking is going to be a nightmare. Get there as early as possible, and if you can, try taking public transportation. RTD Light Rail drops off at Union Station, and it’s a short walk north to Coors Field. Rideshare like Uber and Lyft will have drop off points near the park. Busses drop off at Park and Blake, 22nd and Blake, and 20th and Larimer, and 22nd and Larimer. Plus if you do get there, early, there will be tons of fan-centered activities at and around the park. And there’s always the rooftop, where the views never disappoint.

First pitch against the Los Angeles Dodgers is set for 2:10 p.m. Friday.

Go Rockies!