



– Colorado hasn’t had a strong presidential contender since Gary Hart in 1988, but former Gov. John Hickenlooper has announced a run for president in 2020 and Sen. Michael Bennet may join the race as well, depending on how his prostate cancer surgery goes. They are among the large group of Democratic politicians who are mounting a challenge to President Donald Trump’s re-election bid or considering it.

The following notable candidates are officially in the race for the 2020 Democratic nomination, per CBS News:

– Andrew Yang, entrepreneur based in Manhattan

– Amy Klobuchar, Minnesota senator

– Bernie Sanders, Vermont senator

– Beto O’Rourke, former Texas representative

– Cory Booker, New Jersey senator

– Elizabeth Warren, Massachusetts senator

– Jay Inslee, Washington governor

– John Delaney, former Maryland representative

– John Hickenlooper, former Colorado governor

– Julián Castro, former Housing and Urban Development Secretary

– Kirsten Gillibrand, New York senator

– Kamala Harris, California senator

– Marianne Williamson, author

– Tulsi Gabbard, Hawaii representative

– Wayne Messam, Miramar Florida mayor

The most recent candidate to officially enter the race was Kirsten Gillibrand on March 17.

South Bend Indiana mayor Pete Buttigieg have formed exploratory committees.

Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper

Hickenlooper held a campaign kickoff celebration in Denver on March 7 in Denver. He formed a political action committee — Giddy Up PAC — and has visited all the traditional early voting states including Iowa and New Hampshire recently to talk to voters.

He is taking part in a CNN town hall on March 20. See the latest reports about his candidacy. Hickenlooper is positioning himself as a moderate at a time of intense partisanship in the country.

Sen. Michael Bennet

Bennet, a two-term senator, is Colorado’s senior senator and has been sharply critical of the presidential administration in recent months, particularly over the federal government shutdown. He was diagnosed with prostate cancer in March and was scheduled to undergo surgery in mid-April but said he is committed to making a presidential run if his surgery is successful. He visited with voters in Iowa in February and traveled to New Hampshire in March. He plans another trip to New Hampshire before his cancer surgery.

Declared Candidates And Colorado

Hickenlooper was governor of the Centennial state from 2011 to 2019 and left office due to term limits.

Prior to being governor, he served two terms as mayor of Denver.

Bernie Sanders made several stops in Colorado during his losing bid for the Democratic nomination in 2016, and Colorado delegates favored Sanders over his competitor Hillary Clinton.

In 2018, Sanders returned to the Centennial state to throw his support behind would-be Gov. Jared Polis and other progressive Democratic candidates.

So far, none of the declared candidates other than Hickenlooper have announced plans to make campaign stops in Colorado.

Previous Colorado Presidential Contenders

Gary Hart, a lawyer, had a private practice in Denver before being elected to the U.S. Senate in 1974. He served two terms before twice running for the Democratic presidential nomination. Hart was the clear frontrunner in 1988 but rumors about an extramarital affair with Donna Rice dogged his campaign. The scandal eventually forced Hart out of the presidential race and the public eye for several years.

Tom Tancredo ran for president as a Republican in 2008 and left the race relatively early on, but he is known across the country as one of the nation’s most conservative politicians when it comes to immigration policy. According to his Web site, he “successfully pushed the issue of illegal immigration to the forefront of the national debate before ending his campaign just prior to the Iowa Caucus.” He was elected to Congress in 1998 and opted against running for re-election after 5 terms.