DENVER (CBS4)– April is National Safe Digging month. With the focus on digging, there’s a push to remind people about a new law in Colorado.

That law requires both excavators and homeowners to make sure they contact 811 before digging.

The goal is to make sure underground utilities are located to avoid damage and injury.

“Even something as simple as planting a tree, putting in an irrigation system, take the time three days before excavating to contact 8-1-1. They will come out and they will locate those so you know you’re digging safely,” said Eric Kirkpatrick with Xcel Energy.

Other projects include installing a mailbox or fence posts.