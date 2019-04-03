  • CBS4On Air

DENVER (CBS4)– April is National Safe Digging month. With the focus on digging, there’s a push to remind people about a new law in Colorado.

(credit: CBS)

That law requires both excavators and homeowners to make sure they contact 811 before digging.

(credit: CBS)

The goal is to make sure underground utilities are located to avoid damage and injury.

(credit: CBS)

“Even something as simple as planting a tree, putting in an irrigation system, take the time three days before excavating to contact 8-1-1. They will come out and they will locate those so you know you’re digging safely,” said Eric Kirkpatrick with Xcel Energy.

(credit: CBS)

Other projects include installing a mailbox or fence posts.

