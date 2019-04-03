WELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Two people died after a semi-trailer collided with a train on Wednesday morning. The crash happened near U.S. 85 and County Road 38 in Weld County.

The Colorado State Patrol announced the two victims are a 53-year-old man and a 33-year-old man, respectively the driver and passenger of the truck.

Further details about the victims or the crash have not been released, however investigators say there were two different crash scenes because the semi was split in half.

CSP officials say there have now been 11 deaths on Weld County roads so far this year, compared to 20 at the same time last year.