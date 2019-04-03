  • CBS4On Air

WELD COUNTY

WELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Two people died after a semi-trailer collided with a train on Wednesday morning. The crash happened near U.S. 85 and County Road 38 in Weld County.

(credit: CBS)

The Colorado State Patrol announced the two victims are a 53-year-old man and a 33-year-old man, respectively the driver and passenger of the truck.

(credit: CBS)

Further details about the victims or the crash have not been released, however investigators say there were two different crash scenes because the semi was split in half.

(credit: CBS)

CSP officials say there have now been 11 deaths on Weld County roads so far this year, compared to 20 at the same time last year.

