DENVER (CBS4)– The City and County of Denver Department of Public Health & Environment wants to raise the legal age to buy tobacco and nicotine products to 21. It’s a step health officials say will prevent thousands of teens from accessing these products.

City leaders say usage of tobacco and nicotine products in increasing rapidly and research shows those who try e-cigarettes are more likely to smoke tobacco later in life. The policy change could stop the trend and promote public health, according to the health department.

A city council committee met on Wednesday to discuss increasing the legal age from 18 to 21. Those against it say raising the age won’t stop kids from getting cigarettes or vapes.

The new law would not only raise the legal age from 18, it would also remove the sale of tobacco products from vending machines. One of the concerns related to vape products is the variety of flavors, options that can appeal to young teens.