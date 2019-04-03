Filed Under:Denver News, Sexual Assault, Start By Believing


DENVER (CBS4)– Teal lights will bathe Denver’s City County Building this week. It’s part of the fifth annual “Start By Believing” event.

Billboards will also be posted around Denver in hopes of encouraging people to pay more attention to sexual assault with a pledge to start by believing victims.

(credit: Denver Police)

“So the campaign really focuses on bringing awareness to the community around how do you respond if a family member or someone does let you know that they have been victimized in ensuring that they are believed and they are supported through the process,” said Christina Amparan with the Denver Police Victim Assistance Unit.

(credit: CBS)

The program urges everyone to take a pledge and offers responses to victims like knowing how to react, what to say and do.

LINK: Start By Believing

