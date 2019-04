COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Bicycling enthusiasts are warning of a trap set up for other bicyclists in Colorado Springs. They say a string was tied across a bridge on the Rock Island Trial.

Two bicyclists were tripped by the line and flipped off their bikes late last month.

Colorado Springs police are now investigating.

The Trails and Open Space Coalition says one of the cyclists suffered a concussion, cracked ribs and a broken clavicle.

The other was not seriously hurt.