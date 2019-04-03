DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado’s senior Senator, Michael Bennet, has been diagnosed with prostate cancer, CBS4 Political Specialist Shaun Boyd confirms.

The disease is reportedly in its early stages. The senator says his prognosis is good.

“During the upcoming Senate recess, I will have surgery in Colorado and return to work following a brief recovery.”

Late last month, I was diagnosed with prostate cancer. Here's my full statement: pic.twitter.com/vYNzu87UQU — Michael Bennet (@SenatorBennet) April 4, 2019

His Senate colleague, Cory Gardner, shared his sentiments on social media.

Jaime and I are holding @SenatorBennet and his family in our prayers and know he won’t let this stop his continued work for Colorado and our country. Here is to a full and speedy recovery. — Cory Gardner (@SenCoryGardner) April 4, 2019