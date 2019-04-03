  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMSEAL Team
    10:00 PMCBS4 News at 10
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    12:37 AMCBS4 News at 10
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Michael Bennet, Prostate Cancer

DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado’s senior Senator, Michael Bennet, has been diagnosed with prostate cancer, CBS4 Political Specialist Shaun Boyd confirms.

Sen. Michael Bennet,
(D) Colorado (credit: CBS)

The disease is reportedly in its early stages. The senator says his prognosis is good.

“During the upcoming Senate recess, I will have surgery in Colorado and return to work following a brief recovery.”

His Senate colleague, Cory Gardner, shared his sentiments on social media.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s