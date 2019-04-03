Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado’s senior Senator, Michael Bennet, has been diagnosed with prostate cancer, CBS4 Political Specialist Shaun Boyd confirms.
The disease is reportedly in its early stages. The senator says his prognosis is good.
“During the upcoming Senate recess, I will have surgery in Colorado and return to work following a brief recovery.”
His Senate colleague, Cory Gardner, shared his sentiments on social media.
Further details about Sen. Bennet and his diagnosis have not been released.