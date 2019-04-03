FOUNTAIN, Colo. (CBS4)– A Fountain man is being thanked for pulling a woman from a burning home. Gary Keller says it’s what anyone would do if they were in the same situation.

Keller was walking his dog by the home when he noticed smoke. He said it didn’t take long before flames were shooting from the roof.

Keller heard a woman screaming for help. He ran into the home to find her and pulled her to safety.

He said his natural instinct just took over, “I would expect anybody to do that for my family. It’s not a big deal. I just wanted to make sure she was safe.”

The 89-year-old woman is safe but her home was severely damaged.

Fire investigators are working to figure out what caused the fire but believe it could be an issue with the heating system.