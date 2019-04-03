  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    3:00 PMHot Bench
    3:30 PMHot Bench
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Fountain News, House Fire

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (CBS4)– A Fountain man is being thanked for pulling a woman from a burning home. Gary Keller says it’s what anyone would do if they were in the same situation.

(credit: CBS)

Keller was walking his dog by the home when he noticed smoke. He said it didn’t take long before flames were shooting from the roof.

(credit: CBS)

Keller heard a woman screaming for help. He ran into the home to find her and pulled her to safety.

(credit: CBS)

He said his natural instinct just took over, “I would expect anybody to do that for my family. It’s not a big deal. I just wanted to make sure she was safe.”

(credit: CBS)

The 89-year-old woman is safe but her home was severely damaged.

(credit: CBS)

Fire investigators are working to figure out what caused the fire but believe it could be an issue with the heating system.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s