DENVER (CBS4) – A large but disorganized storm system will cross Colorado today and that means we will see more clouds than sunshine statewide along with the chance for scattered showers. The eastern plains could see a few thunderstorms this afternoon and locations above 9,000 feet in the mountains will see a little snow.

None of the rain or snow will be particularly heavy and we are not anticipating any travel issues today. Most of the higher mountains will see 4 inches or less of new snowfall.

There is a chance for some strong to severe thunderstorms this afternoon in the panhandles of Texas and Oklahoma. Colorado will be right on the western edge of the threat zone so while we aren’t expecting any severe weather, we will still keep a close eye to the sky just in case, especially on the southeast plains.

Looking ahead to Friday for the big home opening game for the Rockies the weather will be very comfortable in terms of the temperatures with highs well into the 60s. There is a chance for a few scattered rain showers or isolated thunderstorms.

The weekend will be nice with temperatures at or even slightly above normal for this time of year.