DENVER (CBS4)– One person was killed in a shooting on Tuesday night in Denver’s Capitol Hill neighborhood. Police have not released any suspect information.

The shooting happened about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday near 14th Avenue and Ogden Street.

The person shot was rushed to the hospital and died a short time later. That victim has not been identified.

Investigators are asking for witnesses to come forward with information about events leading up to the shooting.