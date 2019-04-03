  • CBS4On Air

By Karen Morfitt
Filed Under:Colorado News, Jefferson County Sheriff

GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4) – Dozens of people from different faith-based organizations packed into a Jefferson County hearing room on Tuesday for a “safety in faith” workshop. James Allbee is a member of the security team for Red Rocks Church.

(credit: CBS)

“Everybody is much more aware as these (situations) continue to happen at public places where it should be a safe place to worship, to go to work, to go to school whatever it may be, it has left us all a little more vulnerable,” he said.

FBI agents search for clues at the entrance to the First Baptist Church, after a mass shooting that killed 26 people in Sutherland Springs, Texas, on November 2017. (credit: MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images)

The workshop held multiple times a year is organized by Jefferson County Sheriff Jeff Shrader.

“This is not faith specific. This is about keeping Jefferson County safe,” he said.

A news conference takes place outside the historic Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina after three men and six women were killed there in a mass shooting. (credit: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Shrader organized the training after a gunman opened fire in 2015 at a Charleston, South Carolina, church. He was attending a law enforcement conference with his counterpart from that county the night of the shooting.

“It caused me to ask some questions to myself and also of my staff when I to got back in my office of how well connected are we to our faith community in Jefferson County,” Shrader said.

(credit: CBS)

The answer, he says, was they could do better.

Now, the county offers faith-based leaders and their security teams a chance to train in recognizing suspicious behavior and de-escalating a variety of situations.

(credit: CBS)

“Its an opportunity to come in here and learn something and hopefully make all of our campuses safer,” Allbee said

