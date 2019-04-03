  • CBS4On Air

By Matt Kroschel
Filed Under:Breckenridge News, Home Explosion, Red White Blue Fire


BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. (CBS4)– Fire investigators believe ice falling from a home’s roof may have ruptured a gas line causing a house to explode. The home exploded overnight in Summit County.

(credit: Red White Blue Fire Protection District)

Calls for help came in at 1:30 a.m. Wednesday. When crews arrived they found the home leveled by an explosion and fire. Two people had been “blown out” of the structure.

(credit: Red White Blue Fire Protection District)

Red White and Blue Fire officials say both male victims were injured.

(credit: Red White Blue Fire Protection District)

Preliminary investigation shows the gas meter was struck by a snow or ice slide.

Firefighters across Colorado’s high country have been urging residents to clear snow and ice away from gas meters in what has been a dangerous avalanche season with so much snowfall late in the season. Crews have responded to several similar ice slide offs that have been breaking gas meters, creating dangerous conditions.

