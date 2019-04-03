



– Fire investigators believe ice falling from a home’s roof may have ruptured a gas line causing a house to explode. The home exploded overnight in Summit County.

Calls for help came in at 1:30 a.m. Wednesday. When crews arrived they found the home leveled by an explosion and fire. Two people had been “blown out” of the structure.

Red White and Blue Fire officials say both male victims were injured.

Preliminary investigation shows the gas meter was struck by a snow or ice slide.

Firefighters across Colorado’s high country have been urging residents to clear snow and ice away from gas meters in what has been a dangerous avalanche season with so much snowfall late in the season. Crews have responded to several similar ice slide offs that have been breaking gas meters, creating dangerous conditions.