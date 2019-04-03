



– Residents in one small mountain town have decided not to spend more than a million dollars to restore an old barn. The Hahnewald Barn move and improvement plan had ignited a firestorm of controversy leading up to last night’s decision.

The Avon Town Council elected to let voters decide with a survey, which was like a vote but not binding. It was an overwhelming “no” by a 9-to-1 margin. The debate over the funding for the barn became heated.

Since residents didn’t approve the taxpayer-funded project, the barn may be torn down to make room for a water treatment plant expansion if the city can’t find another way to pay for it.