



Decade Gifts

– With the country currently gripped by a wave of KonMari -mania, it’s a buyer’s market for small treasures and classic furniture pieces with which to line your nest. Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the outlets of antiques in Denver, using both Yelp data and our own elbow grease to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you’re in the market for antiques.

Topping the list is Decade Gifts. Located at 56 S. Broadway in Speer, the gift shop, which offers home decor, antiques and more, is the highest rated spot of its kind in Denver, boasting four stars out of 111 reviews on Yelp.

Antiques Etc

Next up is Montclair’s Antiques Etc, situated at 5736 E. Colfax Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 29 reviews on Yelp, the place to score antiques has proven to be a local favorite.

H & E Used Furniture

Over in Virginia Village, check out H & E Used Furniture, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 26 reviews on Yelp. You can find the used bookstore and consignment spot at 6443 E. Evans Ave

Hampden Street Antique Market

Last but not least, there’s Hampden Street Antique Market, a local favorite with four stars out of 22 reviews. Stop by 8964 E. Hampden Ave. to hit up the spot to score antiques and more next time you’re looking to satisfy your cravings.

Article provided by Hoodline.