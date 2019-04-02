DENVER (CBS4)– Women gathered on the steps of the state Capitol on Tuesday for Equal Pay Day. April 2 marks the day that women have to work to earn as much as a man did the year before.

That’s a total of 15 months for women compared to 12 months for men. There is a bill before state lawmakers to close the pay gap.

“Being a woman, we are offered less for our salaries, so if we are constantly held back by how little we were paid in the beginning, it creates a lifetime of inequity,” said Sen. Brittany Pettersen, one of the co-sponsors of the bill.

Part of the bill includes requiring employers to post job opportunities and pay ranges. It also prevents the use of previous salaries to negotiate pay.