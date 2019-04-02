



– Westminster is banning trailer boats from Standley Lake indefinitely. That’s because there are concerns about the threat of zebra and quagga mussels in the water.

The City of Westminster wants to answer questions from the public about the new rules.

A meeting has been scheduled on Tuesday from 6-7:30 p.m. The meeting will be held in the community room at the City Park Recreation Center located at 10455 Sheridan Blvd. City staff will be there to take comments and answer questions.

The mussels can clog drinking water infrastructure as well as destroy a lake’s eco-system. So far, there aren’t any zebra or quagga mussels in the water and they want to keep it that way.

Westminster says that last year, boaters weren’t always playing by the rules and deliberately bypassing protective measures.

All 2019 boat permits that have been issued for trailered boats have been cancelled. Those who paid for the permits will receive a refund. No new permits will be issued.

Permits can still be purchased for non-trailered watercraft such as kayaks, canoes, rafts and paddleboards. Those will still have to go through the city’s decontamination procedure.

According to Westminster, Standley Lake was the first body of water in Colorado to implement a zebra and quagga mussel protection plan. Since 2007, Westminster has utilized a system of decontamination for all watercraft, plus a quarantine program for all trailered boats.

