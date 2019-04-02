LAKE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A teacher at the Center Early Childhood Programs in Lake County faces charges of sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust. The preschool is the only one in the Lake County School District.

The district sent a letter home to parents explaining the situation in which authorities charged Sally Glaser after receiving reports of improper contact with a student. The letter states the allegations were made known on March 11.

Glaser was placed on administrative leave, officials say.

Further details have not been released.