Filed Under:Arkansas River, Highway 207, Manzanola News

MANZANOLA, Colo. (AP) — Authorities are investigating an incident in which a vehicle with a mother and her two young daughters went into the Arkansas River in southeast Colorado last weekend. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation and other law enforcement agencies are looking into possible child abuse in connection with the incident.

The crash occurred Sunday night on Colorado 207 near Manzanola, but no charges have been filed in the case.

Authorities say a passerby reported the crash and emergency responders subsequently rescued two girls, aged 8 and 10, and took them to the hospital. Authorities say their mother, whose name hasn’t been released, was found outside of the vehicle and also was taken to a hospital. All three were expected to survive.

Manzanola is about 50 miles east of Pueblo.

