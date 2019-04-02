  • CBS4On Air

OTERO COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A Colorado woman is accused of stabbing her two young daughters and then driving into the Arkansas River with the girls in the car, KKTV reports. Now a child abuse investigation is underway.

Investigators believe the mother was traveling northbound on State Highway 207, just outside the town of Manzanola, on Sunday with her 10-year-old and 8-year-old daughters. She was approaching the Arkansas River Bridge when the car veered off the road and went into the water.

A passerby called for help, and emergency responders were able to rescue the girls from the vehicle. The mother got out of the SUV on her own, investigators said.

All three were taken to the hospital.

“While their injuries are serious, they are all expected to survive,” investigators stated.

The children and their mother have not been publicly identified.

The Otero County Sheriff’s Office, the Manzanola town marshal and the 16th Judicial District Attorney’s Office are investigating and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation has been asked to assist with the investigation.

As of Monday evening, no arrests had been made in the case. Because the incident involves allegations involving possible child abuse, information released about the case will be limited, according to the CBI.

Manzanola is approximately 50 miles east of Pueblo.

