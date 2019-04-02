



– Fifteen months after the murder of 17-year-old Maggie Long , a sketch of a third suspect has been released. Investigators believe this person may have been involved in the teen’s murder.

The teenager’s remains were found dead in her family’s burned home near Bailey on Dec. 1, 2017.

Investigators believe that one or more suspects may have suffered injuries in that fire. They also believe the men may have relocated or changed their appearance by growing out or shaving beards and growing or cutting their hair.

The third suspect sketch was released Tuesday morning.

The Park County sheriff encourages everyone to visit the website set up for tips: MaggieLongTaskForce.com. It contains sketches of the three suspects along with other details about the case. The first two suspect sketches were released in January.

The reward has been increased to $50,000. The murder is being investigated by the FBI, ATF and Colorado Bureau of Investigation.