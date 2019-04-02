  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Bailey, Colorado Bureau of Investigation, FBI, Maggie Long, Park County News


PARK COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Fifteen months after the murder of 17-year-old Maggie Long, a sketch of a third suspect has been released. Investigators believe this person may have been involved in the teen’s murder.

The teenager’s remains were found dead in her family’s burned home near Bailey on Dec. 1, 2017.

Maggie Long (credit: Facebook)

Investigators believe that one or more suspects may have suffered injuries in that fire. They also believe the men may have relocated or changed their appearance by growing out or shaving beards and growing or cutting their hair.

The third suspect sketch was released Tuesday morning.

(credit: Park County)

The Park County sheriff encourages everyone to visit the website set up for tips: MaggieLongTaskForce.com. It contains sketches of the three suspects along with other details about the case. The first two suspect sketches were released in January.

(credit: Park County)

The reward has been increased to $50,000. The murder is being investigated by the FBI, ATF and Colorado Bureau of Investigation.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s