LONGNMONT, Colo. (CBS4) — Police in Longmont arrested four teenage boys, all 14 and 15 years old. The teenagers are accused of stealing a Chevy Impala, and using it to drive while shooting flares.

A King Soopers was evacuated after the teenagers allegedly shot a flare in to the store.

Shortly after, a homeowner said he was walking through his living room when he spotted a suspicious vehicle. Seconds later, a flare shot through his window hitting the wall, and landing on the floor. He showed CBS4’s Dillon Thomas the burn marks on the floor where he had to put out the fire.

“We got a couple calls of somebody shooting flares in to a house,” said Joel Post, Detective Commander for Longmont Police.

While police responded to the store and the home, another 911 call reported someone shooting flares in to a field near the airport. The vehicle in each report matched the same description as the one at King Soopers.

“(The suspects) started small fires in a couple of those locations. Very small fires,” Post said.

The homeowner said he believed he knew at least one of the boys in the car, saying his daughter was once friends with him.

Post said the boys could face multiple charges, and some could even be taken to juvenile detention in Boulder County.

“This is certainly more than kids being kids,” Post said. “This could’ve been much-much worse, it is a pretty bad.”