



It was one of the darkest days of Jose Silva’s life.

“On April 9, 1994 my best friend, who was 12 years old and I was 14, was murdered,” Silva said. “The gun was put to my chest first and then moved across from my chest to Wesley’s and a shot was fired.”

Sadly, it’s among the many traumatic moments of Silva’s childhood.

“My father was murdered when my mom was six months pregnant with my twin sister and I,” he explained. “I found my mother’s friend dead of an overdose when I was five years old, so [Wesley’s murder] was just the third major tragic event of my life, on top of ending up homeless.”

Silva’s young life was filled with tragedy most can only imagine. Yet in the midst of the darkness there was a light that changed his life’s course.

“It saved my life,” he told CBS4’s Kelly Werthmann.

On the night of Silva’s friend’s murder, a volunteer victim’s advocate with the Lakewood Police Department, Kim Holmes, came to the scene.

“She starts asking me if I’m okay, if I need a jacket, if I need a blanket,” Silva said. “I had no idea what ‘okay’ was, but I just knew things were going to be different.”

With no family to help him, Holmes helped Silva find the resources he needed. She took him to counseling appointments, school, or wherever he needed to be.

“I remember driving you to a Taco Bell for some reason,” she said with a laugh to Silva.

Twenty-five years later, the two still have a strong bond.

“I’m so proud of you,” Holmes said tearfully, gently squeezing Silva’s hand.

“Thank you,” he replied with a kind smile.

Silva is now happily married with a family, has multiple college degrees and uses his life experiences to help others facing dark times.

“On April 12, I’ll become Dr. Joseph Silva,” he said of earning his masters degree. “I’ll be conducting research on ending the school to prison pipeline. That’s what I’ve given my life to, how can I repair this community?”

Silva said often times families who have relatives involved in violent crimes will call on him to talk with the friends of the person who was killed or hurt.

“In the black and Latino community, counseling is something we don’t talk about, but it’s something we should talk about,” he explained. “I’ve been fortunate to be part of those conversations to help make sure the violence doesn’t continue on.”

Holmes said watching Silva thrive helped encourage her to continue her work with helping victims, especially those involving kids.

“I stayed working as a volunteer advocate for years,” she said, “then I became a police officer, and now I work as an investigator with the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office and work with crimes against children.”

Without the help of Holmes and the JeffCo Victim’s Advocacy program, Silva said he wouldn’t be where he is today. He wants other survivors of violent crimes to know they’re never alone and it’s okay to ask for help.

“Advocacy works,” he said. “We can’t do life alone. When you have a traumatic experience, you need a web of individuals and that’s what Jefferson County provided me.”

On Saturday, April 13, Silva and his family will join others for the annual Courage Walk in Jefferson County. It’s a tradition for families to honor victims of violent crimes and come together to heal as a community. Silva is hopeful more families will join him this year.

“It’s reassuring and it lets families know there’s hope,” he said.

LINK: Courage Walk