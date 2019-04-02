  • CBS4On Air

DENVER (CBS4)– Street sweeping season has begun in Denver. Denver Public Works wants to remind drivers to pay attention to street sweeping zones that will be off limits for parking depending on the day.

The street sweeping signs posted along city streets provide vital information on where cars can and cannot be parked.

(credit: CBS)

Violators might find a $50 ticket on their vehicle. Residents can sign up for street sweeping reminders through pocketgov online and get text or email notifications about street sweeping days.

Denver Public Works says in a typical year, it sweeps enough pollutants off the streets to fill Coors Field with 12 feet of trash and gunk.

(credit: CBS)

Street sweeping begins in April and continues through November.

(credit: CBS)

Tips for street sweeping days

  • Remove items from the curb on sweeping days
  • Trim back branches near the street to prevent trees and equipment from damage
  • Bicyclists: ride carefully and be aware of sweeping activity near bike lanes
  • Drivers: give street sweepers plenty of room and only pass when safe to do so

LINK: Denver Street Sweeping Program

